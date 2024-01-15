MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India Open 2024: Preview, squad, when and where to watch, LIVE streaming info, tickets

Here is all you need to know about the India Open super 750 badminton tournament taking place in New Delhi from January 16.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 17:06 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty in action.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

Expectations will be high when Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty spearhead the home challenge at the India Open super 750 badminton tournament beginning on Tuesday, hoping to annex their first silverware of the new season.

The BAI flagship tournament, which was upgraded to super 750 in 2023, proved a dampener for home shuttlers last season when none of the Indians could cross the second round.

READ | Focus on Satwik-Chirag as home shuttlers look to dazzle at India Open

In the 2022 edition, Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen stood on the podium with the men’s doubles and men’s singles crown and the home shuttlers will hope to once again live up to the expectations and prove that last year was an aberration.

When and where will India Open 2024 take place?
India Open super 750 badminton tournament will take place from January 16 to 21 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Having fared poorly in Malaysia, world No. 8 H S Prannoy and Lakshya will look to find their rhythm quickly, while Kidambi Srikanth must have got some confidence back following his win over Jonatan Christie in the opening round last week.

Prannoy and Sen will look for a good start, having suffered first-round exits in Kuala Lumpur, when they open against Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen and Priyanshu Rajawat respectively.

Where to watch India Open 2024 badminton live in India?
India Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Eurosport TV channels and live streaming of the same will be available on Jio Cinema.

In the women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto reached the second round in Malaysia and would look to continue their good run when they take on the world No. 10 Thai combination of Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul.

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, on the other hand, will cross swords against fourth seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan.

INDIA SQUAD:

Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kidambi Srikanth 

Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Women’s doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

Ticket details for India Open 2024
Limited free passes available from January 15, 2024 for next day matches on first-come-first-serve basis. The passes are to be collected from Gate No 7 of IG stadium complex between 10 am and 4pm.

Related Topics

India Open /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

H. S. Prannoy /

Lakshya Sen /

Kidambi Srikanth /

Ashwini Ponnappa /

Tanisha Crasto /

Treesa Jolly

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Open 2024: Preview, squad, when and where to watch, LIVE streaming info, tickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2 January 15 Highlights
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic named Balkan athlete of the year for a record eighth time ahead of Jokic
    AP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 15
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. India Open 2024: Preview, squad, when and where to watch, LIVE streaming info, tickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Focus on Satwik-Chirag as home shuttlers look to dazzle at India Open
    PTI
  3. Satwik-Chirag: We are hungrier, want to go one better at India Open
    PTI
  4. Malaysia Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag loses to Liang-Wang in final
    PTI
  5. Malaysia Open men’s doubles Final HIGHLIGHTS: Liang-Wang clinch title with a comeback win vs Satwik-Chirag
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Open 2024: Preview, squad, when and where to watch, LIVE streaming info, tickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2 January 15 Highlights
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic named Balkan athlete of the year for a record eighth time ahead of Jokic
    AP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 15
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment