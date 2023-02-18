India vs China Live Score, Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship Semifinal: Lineups, Updates, Streaming Info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship Semifinal between India and China. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Dubai, UAE.

LINEUP Men’s Singles - H S Prannoy vs Lei Lan Xi Women’s Singles - P V Sindhu vs Gao Feng Jie Men’s Doubles - Dhruv Kapila/Chirag Shetty vs He Ji Ting/Zhou Hao Dong Women’s Doubles* - Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning Mixed Doubles* - Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto vs Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin * = if necessary

5:10PM - China’s road to the semifinals -

Group Stage: Beat Uzbekistan 5-0

Group Stage: Beat Singapore 5-0

Group Stage: Beat Korea 3-2

Quarterfinals: Beat Malaysia 3-2

5PM - India’s road to the semifinals -

Group Stage: Beat Kazakhstan 5-0

Group Stage: Beat UAE 5-0

Group Stage: Beat Malaysia 4-1

Quarterfinals: Beat Hong Kong 3-2

4:50PM - India has never been this far at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship. A medal is confirmed. However, can P V Sindhu and Co. make it even better by upsetting the mighty Chinese side to reach the final for the first time? Stay tuned. Live action from 5:30PM!

PREVIEW

India will look to reach its first-ever final at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship when it takes on China in the last-four fixture in Dubai on Saturday.

India staged a remarkable comeback to down Hong Kong 3-2 to qualify for the semifinals and ensure a first-ever medal in the continental tournament on Friday.

Down 0-2, the Indians showed great fighting spirit as the doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty and PV Sindhu levelled the scores after reverses in the first two matches.

In the first match of the tie, the mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto fought hard before losing 24-26, 17-21 against Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Tsz Yau NG to hand Hong Kong a 1-0 lead.

World No. 11 and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen squandered a game lead to lose 22-20, 19-21, 18-21 against world No. 14 Ka Long Angus NG in one hour and 10 minutes.

The men’s doubles pair of Kapila and Shetty pulled one back for India with a hard-fought 20-22, 21-16, 21-11 win over Tang Chun Man and Yeung Shing Choi.

In the women’s singles match, two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu had to dig deep to get the better of Saloni Samirbhai Mehta 16-21, 21-7, 21-9 and level the scores at 2-2.

In the decider, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Tsz Yau NG and Wing Yung NG 21-13, 21-12 in the women’s doubles to clinch the tie.

- PTI

Where to watch?

The 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship Semifinal between India and China will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2 and live streamed on SonyLiv from 5:30PM IST.