India wins first Thomas Cup title, beats Indonesia 3-0

India won its maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday, beating Indonesia 3-0 in the final in Bangkok.

Lakshya Sen of India defeated Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the first men's singles of the Thomas Cup finals to give India a 1-0 lead.

In the first doubles game, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 to give India a 2-0 lead.

While, Kidambi Srikanth thrashed Jonatan Christie 21-19, 23-21 in straight sets in the second men's singles match to give India 3-0 lead and lift the trophy.

More to follow...