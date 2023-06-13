Indonesia Open: Treesa, Gayatri go down fighting against Rin Iwanaga, Kie Nakanishi; make first-round exit

Published : Jun 13, 2023 12:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela in action in the semifinal of the All England Open at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on March 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s top women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went down fighting against Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan in the opening round of the Indonesia Open, a Super 1000 event on the BWF World Tour, in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Treesa-Gayatri, the world no. 15 Indian combo, conceded a game lead to lose the match 22-20, 12-21, 16-21 in an hour and 12 minutes.

It was their fourth straight first-round exit in 2023 since they made a third-place finish at the All England Open in March.

Later today, top Indian women’s singles title contender P.V. Sindhu will take on local favourite and world no. 9 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, while H.S. Prannoy, the Malaysia Masters champion, will be facing Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the first round.

In men’s doubles, two Indian combinations will be playing today, with M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila facing eighth seed Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, the seventh seed, will be up against France’s Popov brothers - Christo and Toma Junior.