Jwala Gutta launches badminton academy in Hyderabad

World championship bronze medallist and India’s best-ever women’s doubles shuttler, G. Jwala formally launched her Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence near Gachibowli here on Monday.

The ultra-modern academy will have 14 courts and is located on the premises of Sujatha High School.

Telangana Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao, who formally launched it, promised complete support to the champion shuttler in producing world-class players.

“I have been to many countries but have rarely seen the kind of sports infrastructure we have in Telangana. And, I appreciate Jwala and her family for setting up this facility which can match with the best in the world on their own,” the Minister said.

For her part, Jwala said that the state-of-the-art complex would also focus on other sports including cricket, swimming.

“Since, I feel we need more quality badminton players, I will put in the best efforts to inculcate discipline in those who are keen to make a mark both in sports and in the society,” she said.

The Academy also has a seating capacity for 600 spectators, international standard gym and a yoga centre to serve as a one-stop destination for the young and aspiring athletes, she said.

Jwala also reminded that she has not taken support from anyone in setting up the Academy and that she is in the process of recruiting about 10-14 coaches, including a couple of foreigners, with the panel headed by her mentor and Dronacharya S.M. Arif.

She also said the plans include conducting a six-month diploma course for coaches from her Academy.

“Well, my role will be more of a mentor than as a coach and essentially a link between players, coaches and parents,” she said.

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, S.M. Arif and SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy were among those present.