Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen loses in quarterfinals, Indian challenge ends

Lakshya Sen, India’s top-ranked badminton player, lost in straight games to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, in Odense on Friday.

Naraoka, ranked 24th in the world, defeated world number eight Lakshya 21-17, 21-12 in the last-eight fixture that lasted 46 minutes.

With Lakshya’s loss, Indian challenge at the event also came to end.

Earlier in the day, India’s top-ranked men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 16-21, 19-21 to World champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the quarterfinals.

The Indian shuttlers will next be in action at the French Open which begins on Tuesday.