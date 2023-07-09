MagazineBuy Print

Lakshya vs Shi Feng: When and where to watch Canada Open men’s singles final live - head-to-head record, streaming info and timing

Lakshya sealed his place in the final - his first in 2023- after beating Nishimoto in the first semifinal, as Shi Feng, the world no. 18, defeated Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-18, 21-11 in just 33 minutes.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 11:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lakshya Sen and China’s Li Shi Feng will face off in the Canada Open Super 500 men’s singles final on Sunday night.
India’s Lakshya Sen and China’s Li Shi Feng will face off in the Canada Open Super 500 men’s singles final on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India's Lakshya Sen and China's Li Shi Feng will face off in the Canada Open Super 500 men's singles final on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Lakshya Sen and China’s Li Shi Feng, the All England Open champion, will face off in the summit clash of the Canada Open Super 500 men’s singles final in Calgary on Sunday night.

Lakshya, the world no. 19, sealed his place in the final - his first in 2023 - after beating Kenta Nishimoto 21-17, 21-14 in the first semifinal of the BWF World Tour event, as Shi Feng, the world no. 10, defeated Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-18, 21-11 in just 33 minutes in the other last-four fixture.

This is Lakshya’s first final on the World Tour since he finished second at the All England Open in 2022. Lakshya last won a title at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in Birmingham.

Shi Feng’s only title this year came at the All-England Open in March.

Head-to-Head record:
Lakshya has a favourable 4-2 head-to-head record against Shi Feng, with the duo last meeting at the Thailand Open in the first week of last month and Lakshya routing Shi Feng 21-17, 21-15 on that occasion. 
Streaming info:
When will the Canada Open 2023 men’s singles final between Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng start?
Canada Open 2023 men’s singles final between Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng will start at 12:50 AM IST (Sunday night) on June 10.
Where will Canada Open 2023 men’s singles final between Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng be held?
The Canada Open 2023 men’s singles final between Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng will be held in the Court 1 of the Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada.
Where to watch the Canada Open 2023 men’s singles final between Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng live on television in India?
Canada Open 2023 men’s singles final between Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng will be telecast live on Sportst18 in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Canada Open 2023 men’s singles final between Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng in India?
The live streaming of the Canada Open 2023 men’s singles final between Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng will be available on Jio Cinema and the BWF TV YouTube channel.

