India’s Lakshya Sen and China’s Li Shi Feng, the All England Open champion, will face off in the summit clash of the Canada Open Super 500 men’s singles final in Calgary on Sunday night.
Lakshya, the world no. 19, sealed his place in the final - his first in 2023 - after beating Kenta Nishimoto 21-17, 21-14 in the first semifinal of the BWF World Tour event, as Shi Feng, the world no. 10, defeated Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-18, 21-11 in just 33 minutes in the other last-four fixture.
This is Lakshya’s first final on the World Tour since he finished second at the All England Open in 2022. Lakshya last won a title at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in Birmingham.
Shi Feng’s only title this year came at the All-England Open in March.
Head-to-Head record:
Streaming info:
Latest on Sportstar
- Lakshya vs Shi Feng: When and where to watch Canada Open men’s singles final live - head-to-head record, streaming info and timing
- Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
- IPL Auction 2021: Full list of capped and uncapped players, previous teams, base price
- Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
- IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I: India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2023 series live streaming info, when and where to watch
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE