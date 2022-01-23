More Sports Badminton Badminton Syed Modi men's final called off after positive COVID-19 case The Syed Modi India International men's final was called off after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19. It was an all-French clash between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout. Reuters Lucknow 23 January, 2022 14:38 IST Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout were scheduled to play the men's singles final at Syed Modi India International. REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO - Getty Images Reuters Lucknow 23 January, 2022 14:38 IST The Syed Modi India International men's singles final in Lucknow on Sunday was called off after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said.The final was to be contested by French duo Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout. India Open: All’s well that ends well "BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn," the governing body said in a statement hours before the match.The other four finals on Sunday will go ahead as scheduled. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :