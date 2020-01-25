P. V. Sindhu 'very happy' with Padma Bhushan recognition

Reigning BWF World champion P.V. Sindhu says she is "very happy" to be considered for the Padma Bhushan Award on Saturday.

Sindhu, Rio Olympics silver medallist, informed Sportstar that she is truly honoured with the recognition of one of the highest civilian awards in the country."This shows the importance and the recognition given to sports by the Government of India," Sindhu commented.

"And, I take this opportunity to convey my profound gratitude to the Ministry of Sports, Badminton Association of India (BAI) and the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the kind of support and encouragement they have been extending to me," she concluded.