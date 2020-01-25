Badminton LIVE PBL Season 5: Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets The PBL caravan moves to Lucknow with Pune 7 Aces playing its first tie of the season against Mumbai Rockets. Follow for live scores and updates from the tie. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 January, 2020 19:08 IST All eyes will be on Chirag Shetty as the Pune 7 Aces begins its campaign in the Premier Badminton League, taking on the Mumbai Rockets in its first tie. - Pune 7 Aces Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 January, 2020 19:08 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the fifth season of Premier Badminton League! I'm Lavanya and I will be giving you company through the tie today.LIVE ACTION: Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets Game 1: 8-5 Dispatched out long by Chirag. Aces lead at the break. 7-5 Point apiece with service errors that also sees Chirag's racquet string snap. Change of racquets 6-4 The Korean duo has managed to bridge the gap here. Errors in service on the trot now. 6-3 Wide from the Rockets. Chirag and Seitawan take the point. 5-3 Sa Rang forces Chirag to make an error here.5-2 Three quick points, one apiece for each side first - Service errors on both sides3-1 Another error from Gi Jung. Into the net here. Chirag forces an error here from the experienced pair. 1-2 Kim Gi Jung looks down at the court to possibly hint he has slipped down. His loss of balance has cost him a point here as the return comes wide. 1-1 Oh but a high jump there from Chirag doesn't prevent the shuttle finding the net1-0 We start with a decently even rally with Pune taking he first point. MATCH ONE: Men's doubles: Chirag Shetty/ Hendra Setiawan vs Kim G Jung/ Kim Sa RangWe are under 7 minutes away from live action in Lucknow. From a thrilling Southern Derby yesterday, we now have the Maharashtrian Derby before us. Before we get ahead in the evening, here's the order of play. Order of playMen's doubles: Chirag Shetty/ Hendra Setiawan vs Kim G Jung/ Kim Sa RangWomen's Single: Rituparna Das vs Shriyanshi PardeshiMen's Singles: Loh Kean Yew vs Parupalli KashyapMen's Single 2: Kasumasa Sakai vs Lee Dong KeunMixed doubles: Chris and Gabby Adcock vs Kim Gi Jung/Pia Zebidiah What's on the menu todayAction now moves to Lucknow with the Awadhe Warriors hosting the league. First game of the second leg has a mouthwatering encounter on the cards - the Maharashtrian Derby which will see Pune 7 Aces take on the Mumbai Rockets. The Aces are playing their first tie of the league and will want to get off to a good start - the player in focus, Satwik's doubles partner in the international circut - Chirag Shetty. .@Shettychirag04 is pumped up for @7acespune's first #PBLSeason5 Tie, what about you? #RiseOfTheRacquet #PUNvMUM pic.twitter.com/VQha0nnlRJ— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 25, 2020 Mumbai Rockets was part of the collateral damage of the Superstarz rampage this week, losing to Chennai 3-4. The side will look to make amends as it takes on state mate Pune. What you missed yesterday:It was a tie worth its weight in gold for a leg finale. Chennai Superstarz ended their home leg winning all three games with the final one against defending champion Bengaluru Raptors going right down to the wire - a 4-3 win that was secured in the final match. Satwiksairaj debuted a few new moves at the end of it, as promised to our reporters from a win earlier in the week, capping a truly entertaining week of badminton. Highlights | Report