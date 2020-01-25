LIVE PBL Season 5: Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the fifth season of Premier Badminton League! I'm Lavanya and I will be giving you company through the tie today.

LIVE ACTION: Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets



Game 1:



8-5 Dispatched out long by Chirag. Aces lead at the break.



7-5 Point apiece with service errors that also sees Chirag's racquet string snap. Change of racquets



6-4 The Korean duo has managed to bridge the gap here. Errors in service on the trot now.



6-3 Wide from the Rockets. Chirag and Seitawan take the point.



5-3 Sa Rang forces Chirag to make an error here.



5-2 Three quick points, one apiece for each side first - Service errors on both sides



3-1 Another error from Gi Jung. Into the net here. Chirag forces an error here from the experienced pair.



1-2 Kim Gi Jung looks down at the court to possibly hint he has slipped down. His loss of balance has cost him a point here as the return comes wide.

1-1 Oh but a high jump there from Chirag doesn't prevent the shuttle finding the net

1-0 We start with a decently even rally with Pune taking he first point.

MATCH ONE: Men's doubles: Chirag Shetty/ Hendra Setiawan vs Kim G Jung/ Kim Sa Rang

We are under 7 minutes away from live action in Lucknow. From a thrilling Southern Derby yesterday, we now have the Maharashtrian Derby before us. Before we get ahead in the evening, here's the order of play.



Order of play

Men's doubles: Chirag Shetty/ Hendra Setiawan vs Kim G Jung/ Kim Sa Rang

Women's Single: Rituparna Das vs Shriyanshi Pardeshi

Men's Singles: Loh Kean Yew vs Parupalli Kashyap

Men's Single 2: Kasumasa Sakai vs Lee Dong Keun

Mixed doubles: Chris and Gabby Adcock vs Kim Gi Jung/Pia Zebidiah



What's on the menu today

Action now moves to Lucknow with the Awadhe Warriors hosting the league. First game of the second leg has a mouthwatering encounter on the cards - the Maharashtrian Derby which will see Pune 7 Aces take on the Mumbai Rockets. The Aces are playing their first tie of the league and will want to get off to a good start - the player in focus, Satwik's doubles partner in the international circut - Chirag Shetty.



Mumbai Rockets was part of the collateral damage of the Superstarz rampage this week, losing to Chennai 3-4. The side will look to make amends as it takes on state mate Pune.



What you missed yesterday:

It was a tie worth its weight in gold for a leg finale. Chennai Superstarz ended their home leg winning all three games with the final one against defending champion Bengaluru Raptors going right down to the wire - a 4-3 win that was secured in the final match. Satwiksairaj debuted a few new moves at the end of it, as promised to our reporters from a win earlier in the week, capping a truly entertaining week of badminton.

