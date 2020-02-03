Badminton PBL Season 5 Live Score: Awadhe Warriors vs Pune 7 Aces Catch the live score, commentary, highlights and more from the Hyderabad leg of Premier Badminton League (PBL) Season 5 between Awadhe Warriors and Pune 7 Aces. Team Sportstar Hyderabad Last Updated: 03 February, 2020 18:41 IST Vincent Wong Wing Ki has been one of the key players for Awadhe Warriors. - Twitter Team Sportstar Hyderabad Last Updated: 03 February, 2020 18:41 IST Good evening! Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2020, where Awadhe Warriors will lock horns with Pune 7 Aces at the G.M.C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium. Scores in order of AWD-PUN The live coverage begins at 7PM IST. Up first, it will be the men's doubles match between Awadhe's Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol and Chirag Shetty-Hendra Setiawan of Pune. SQUADSAwadhe Warriors: Ajay Jayaram, Beiwen Zhang, Christinna Pedersen, Ivan Sozonov, Ko Sung Hyun, Shin Baek Cheol, Subhankar Dey, Tanvi Lad, Wong Wing Ki VincentPune 7 Aces: Arjun M. R., Chirag Shetty, Chris Adcock, Gabrielle Adcock, Hendra Setiawan, Kazumasa Sakai, Kean Yew Loh, Mithun Manjunath, Rituparna Das, Thi Trang Vu, Tse Ying Suet ORDER OF PLAY MatchesAwadhe WarriorsPune 7 AcesMDKo Sung Hyun/Shin Baek CheolChirag Shetty/Hendra SetiawanWS (Trump for Warriors)Beiwen ZhangRituparna DasXDChristinna Pedersen/Ivan SozonovChris Adcock/Gabrielle AdcockMS1 (Trump for 7 Aces)Subhankar DeyKean Yew LohMS2Ajay JayaramKazumasa Sakai PREVIEW Pune 7 Aces and the Awadhe Warriors will look to inch closer to the semifinal berth when they clash in the fifth Premier Badminton League on Monday.Pune and Awadhe occupy the third and the fourth spots in the league table respectively with just a solitary point separating them and it will be a test of nerves when the two meet at the G.M.C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium.Both the teams lost their last ties in the second double header on Saturday.While Pune suffered a reversal of fortunes at the hands of North Eastern Warriors, the Lucknow-based franchise was narrowly edged by the Chennai Superstarz.With a semi-final berth on the line, both the teams will be hungry to bounce back from the loss.With the fifth-placed Bengaluru Raptors breathing down their necks, they would really be looking to separate themselves from the defending champion in its hunt for a coveted last-fourth berth.Pune needs introspection as it was thoroughly demolished 0-5 by the North Eastern Warriors.On a day when nothing went its way, only its talismanic men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan rose to the occasion to extend its unbeaten streak to four matches.Being so close to the knock-out stages, Pune wouldn't want to squander this priceless opportunity and would need its mixed doubles pair of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock to fire along with the usually reliable Loh Kean Yew in men's singles.Awadhe Warriors, on the other hand, has the advantage in women's singles being led by the World No. 14 Beiwen Zhang.Its men's doubles pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Ivan Sozonov put up a gutsy show against Chennai's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Dhruv Kapila and the Warriors would bank on them to display their prowess again.Wong Wing Ki Vincent and Subhankar Dey's form would be crucial as the Warriors desperately seek to remain in contention.Chennai Superstarz and North Eastern Warriors are the only two teams which have already sealed their spots in the semi-finals.(With inputs from PTI) Where to watch Premier Badminton League Season 5?The Star Sports Network will telecast the PBL 2020 match live from 7 PM IST. Hotstar will be providing the live online streaming.