PBL Season 5 Live Score: Awadhe Warriors vs Pune 7 Aces

Good evening! Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2020, where Awadhe Warriors will lock horns with Pune 7 Aces at the G.M.C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium.

Scores in order of AWD-PUN

The live coverage begins at 7PM IST.

Up first, it will be the men's doubles match between Awadhe's Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol and Chirag Shetty-Hendra Setiawan of Pune.

SQUADS Awadhe Warriors: Ajay Jayaram, Beiwen Zhang, Christinna Pedersen, Ivan Sozonov, Ko Sung Hyun, Shin Baek Cheol, Subhankar Dey, Tanvi Lad, Wong Wing Ki Vincent Pune 7 Aces: Arjun M. R., Chirag Shetty, Chris Adcock, Gabrielle Adcock, Hendra Setiawan, Kazumasa Sakai, Kean Yew Loh, Mithun Manjunath, Rituparna Das, Thi Trang Vu, Tse Ying Suet

ORDER OF PLAY

Matches Awadhe Warriors Pune 7 Aces MD Ko Sung Hyun/Shin Baek Cheol Chirag Shetty/Hendra Setiawan WS (Trump for Warriors) Beiwen Zhang Rituparna Das XD Christinna Pedersen/Ivan Sozonov Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock MS1 (Trump for 7 Aces) Subhankar Dey Kean Yew Loh MS2 Ajay Jayaram Kazumasa Sakai

PREVIEW

Pune 7 Aces and the Awadhe Warriors will look to inch closer to the semifinal berth when they clash in the fifth Premier Badminton League on Monday.

Pune and Awadhe occupy the third and the fourth spots in the league table respectively with just a solitary point separating them and it will be a test of nerves when the two meet at the G.M.C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium.

Both the teams lost their last ties in the second double header on Saturday.

While Pune suffered a reversal of fortunes at the hands of North Eastern Warriors, the Lucknow-based franchise was narrowly edged by the Chennai Superstarz.

With a semi-final berth on the line, both the teams will be hungry to bounce back from the loss.

With the fifth-placed Bengaluru Raptors breathing down their necks, they would really be looking to separate themselves from the defending champion in its hunt for a coveted last-fourth berth.

Pune needs introspection as it was thoroughly demolished 0-5 by the North Eastern Warriors.

On a day when nothing went its way, only its talismanic men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan rose to the occasion to extend its unbeaten streak to four matches.

Being so close to the knock-out stages, Pune wouldn't want to squander this priceless opportunity and would need its mixed doubles pair of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock to fire along with the usually reliable Loh Kean Yew in men's singles.

Awadhe Warriors, on the other hand, has the advantage in women's singles being led by the World No. 14 Beiwen Zhang.

Its men's doubles pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Ivan Sozonov put up a gutsy show against Chennai's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Dhruv Kapila and the Warriors would bank on them to display their prowess again.

Wong Wing Ki Vincent and Subhankar Dey's form would be crucial as the Warriors desperately seek to remain in contention.

Chennai Superstarz and North Eastern Warriors are the only two teams which have already sealed their spots in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from PTI)

