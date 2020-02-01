PBL Season 5: Bengaluru Raptors beats Hyderabad Hunters 3-0

Former World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying served a reminder about her reputation as one of the most complete players in world badminton when she came back from the early blues to stun World champion P.V. Sindhu.

As it happened

Tai’s performance helped defending champion Bengaluru Raptors notch up its first win, a 3-0 verdict over Hyderabad Hunters, in the Premier Badminton League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Sindhu was more dominant after a sluggish start in the first game, coming up with her trademark smashes on either flanks to get the better of Tai whose net game was surprisingly erratic, especially in the closing stages of that game.

Vintage stuff

But what the fans saw in the second and third game was vintage Tai as she pushed Sindhu to the baseline to pick the corners with ease and then smashed some stunning cross-court winners. Watching all this was Sindhu’s father P.V. Ramana, who was in the commentary box for a brief period.

In the third game, an awesome body smash from Tai and a Sindhu return falling in her own court signalled the end of the contest.

Roaring start

In the first match, the men’s combine of Chan Peng Soon and Rian Agung Saputro of Raptors got the better of the more experienced and powerful duo of Ben Lane and Vladimir Ivanov, winning the big moments.

Hunters suffered another setback when World No. 28 Sourabh Verma lost the Trump match to World No. 39 Brice Leverdez, paying a heavy price with his erratic returns in the decider.

Hunters’ only win came through the mixed doubles pair of Vladimir Ivanov and N. Sikki Reddy.