Gopichand to spend more time in mentoring coaches after Olympics

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand on Monday said he will spend more time mentoring coaches after the Tokyo Olympics to ensure that Indian badminton delivers its promise of becoming a superpower in the sport.

“I will ensure that the coaching the coaches and sports science research become a big part of my programmes for the next few years,” Gopichand said.

“Post 2020, would be to have our knowledge being shared and us working together and benefitting together, progressing toward so that the scale of Indian badminton which promises to grow, has to deliver on that hope. We could be a powerhouse and all of us working together can make it happen for our country.”

ALSO READ| China badminton players cleared for Europe despite coronavirus

Gopichand, who has been at the helm of Indian badminton for one and a half decades, will be mentoring the badminton programme at the Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy, which has been brought on board by Bengaluru-based 'The Sports School'.

Gopichand, who has been instrumental in guiding Saina Nehwal and P. V. Sindhu to Olympic medals, said he has been working with other coaches to create a team around each player.

“We have personal coaches now. For example, Saina has a personal coach, a physio, a trainer and a masseur and that's also the case with Sindhu and the doubles players. So, now, we have the luxury to say that they are individual players who have their team or groups working with them,” he said.

ALSO READ| Patience, defence focus points in Sindhu's resurgence strategy

“What I have done in the past cannot get us the same results now as the numbers have grown. As for me, my expertise needs to be shared. I have to move into the coach the coaches program and into sports science and research to ensure that more people can benefit from my experiences.”

Before partnering with the Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy, The Sports School had brought on board the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy, the Bengaluru Football Club for and the Center for Cricketing Excellence with Robin Uthappa as advisor and the Jain Group of Institutions for education.

“I have been following the work of The Sports School quite closely. Their vision is very much aligned with mine. I have known Anup Sridhar for the last two decades, both as player and coach. I am delighted to work closely with Anup in our goal to making India a dominating force in world badminton,” said Gopichand.