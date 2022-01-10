P.V. Sindhu aims to pick her battles wisely in 2022

Double Olympics medallist and India’s premier woman shuttler, P. V. Sindhu is gearing up for what appears to be another demanding year with a packed schedule amidst the growing fears of a third wave of the pandemic disrupting the entire calendar.

The former World champion will be competing in the Indian Open in Delhi (January 11 to 16) and then the Syed Modi Grand Prix in Lucknow.

“There is no doubt we have to be very choosy even as we keep an eye on the world rankings,” Sindhu said. “I will discuss the training programme with my coach Park Tae-Sang and accordingly chalk out a schedule which suits the demands and my goals.”

As the world continues to grapple with the virus, Sindhu, too, is concerned about her well-being. “Importantly, we have to stay fit as the challenges are going to be similar to what they have been last year around this time, because of the Omicron threat,” the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist said.

Sindhu insists that they have to be very careful in deciding which tournament to play as the conditions and rules will be different for each country hosting any major event.

“The focus will be on consistency and keep winning,” she said. “Realistically the target is to get off to a winning start in the Indian Open and the Syed Modi international events. Then, of course, All England championship is another major event I am gunning to win.”

She, however, is confident of a good showing in a hectic year of many major events. “With the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the World championships also scheduled later this year, it will be definitely hectic and that’s why I say we have to be very selective in picking the tournaments to play and ensure we finish off the year on a high,” she added.