P.V. Sindhu hit in the eye, no injury scare

There was panic for a brief while at the Gopi Chand Academy on Wednesday when the world champion P.V. Sindhu was down on her knees in serious discomfort after being hit by the shuttle in her right eye.

Sindhu was training with a sparring partner trying to master net dribbles. And just as she lunged forward, she was hit on the eye. A tense support staff including physio Sumansh Sivalanka and fellow players rushed to attend to the world champion.

Fortunately to the huge relief of everyone present there, Sindhu, after applying ice packs, got up and felt far more comfortable before she cut short her training session which was about to end in another 45 minutes.

The Olympics silver medallist was seen playing with her nephew (elder sister’s son), who came to the Academy along with Sindhu’s father, P.V. Ramana. On the scare, Ramana said, "These things do happen. Just don’t worry."