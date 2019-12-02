More Sports Badminton Badminton Defending champion P.V. Sindhu set to feature in 2019 BWF Tour Finals P.V. Sindhu, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2018, will feature in the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals in China, beginning on December 11. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 20:51 IST P.V. Sindhu will be India's sole representation at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals in China. - GettyImages Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 20:51 IST India's top shuttler P.V. Sindhu is set to feature in the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals scheduled to begin on December 11 in Guangzhou, China.The defending champion Sindhu, however, will India's sole representation in the tournament, in which players with the most points from the calendar year take part. Participating in the women's singles category, world No. 6 Indian will have the likes of world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and world No. 2 Chen Yu Fei battle it out for the coveted trophy. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.