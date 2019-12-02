Defending champion P.V. Sindhu set to feature in 2019 BWF Tour Finals

India's top shuttler P.V. Sindhu is set to feature in the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals scheduled to begin on December 11 in Guangzhou, China.

The defending champion Sindhu, however, will India's sole representation in the tournament, in which players with the most points from the calendar year take part.

Participating in the women's singles category, world No. 6 Indian will have the likes of world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and world No. 2 Chen Yu Fei battle it out for the coveted trophy.