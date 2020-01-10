More Sports Badminton Badminton P.V. Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu, knocked out of Malaysia Masters The Chinese Taipei world number 2 Tai Tzu Ying beat Sindhu 21-16, 21-16 in the quarterfinal, extending her head to head record to 12-5. PTI Kuala Lumpur 10 January, 2020 13:44 IST World champion P. V. Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu Ying to crash out of the Malaysia Masters. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES PTI Kuala Lumpur 10 January, 2020 13:44 IST Reigning world champion P V Sindhu was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament after losing in straight games to top seed Tai Tzu Ying here on Friday.The Chinese Taipei world number 2 beat the Indian 21-16, 21-16 in the quarterfinal, extending her head to head record to 12-5.This was Sindhu’s second consecutive loss to Tzu Ying. She had lost to her at the quarterfinals of the French Open in October last year.READ| Gopichand hopeful of best-ever showing from badminton players in Tokyo Olympics Sindhu was erratic in the start, failing to capitalise on her leads and eventually lost the first game 16-21 to hand a 1-0 advantage.In the second game, Sindhu could do little as Tzu Ying completely dominated the proceedings from start to end.Trailing 11-20, Sindhu saved six match points but it was a case too little too late as Tzu Ying sealed the game 21-16. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.