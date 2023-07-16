Korea Open: Sindhu will rediscover the winning touch, says new coach Hafiz Hashim

Former All England champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim believes that double Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu has the game and the determination to win a gold in the Paris edition next year.

Hashim, the former All England champion, who will be joining Sindhu for most of the international commitments starting with the Korea Open this week, said it was just a matter of time before the champion shuttler regains her form.

“Yes, there will be pressure and it is not going to be easy as most of the players will be in action as this qualification cycle for the Olympics has already begun. And, this also means, Sindhu gets a perspective of what to expect,” Hashim said in a chat with Sportstar.

“Our target is not just to qualify for the Olympics but to win the gold. It is great to join her team and we will try our best to realise this goal,” said Hashim who already had some training sessions with Sindhu who continues to train at Sports Authority of Telangana State’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium to get used to international standards and conditions and also at the Suchitra Academy.

“Honestly, she seems to be on the way to regaining her famed touch and in good shape too. We have to work on a few things like game plan and tactics,” he added

Hafiz said that will try to get Sindhu rediscover her winning touch.

“There will always be pressure on us (coaches and players) by way of expectations. But that holds good for all the other contenders too. We will find a way out to rediscover the winning touch which made Sindhu such a champion player,” Hashim said.

“I believe her strong point is smashes. We have to focus on consistency. That will be the key. Work on shuttle control, not miss scoring easy points, cut down the duration of a game, how to win the points more than thinking about the game itself,” he explained.

The coach further said that the star shuttler is a ‘big-match player’ and that he is not too worried about her indifferent form.

“Effectively, a lot depends on the preparations in the run-up to the Olympics. We are ready for the challenge and do remember Sindhu is a champion performer in major events like the Worlds, and the Olympics. She is a big-match player and the recent indifferent form is only an aberration,” said a confident Hashim.

Meanwhile, Sindhu, according to her father P.V. Ramana, has written to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) that she wanted Hashim to be her coach till the Olympics.