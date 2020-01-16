P.V. Sindhu crashes out of Indonesia Masters

World champion P.V. Sindhu suffered defeat at the hands of Japan’s Sayaka Takahashia in a closely-fought quarterfinal to bow out of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Sindhu lost 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 in a thrilling match that lasted an hour and six minutes.

World number six Sindhu had a 4-2 head to head record against the 14th ranked Japanese before Thursday’s match.

On Wednesday, defending champion Saina Nehwal suffered a shock exit after going down to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the opening round, while in the men’s singles, it was curtains for world championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy went down in straight games to the South Korean combination of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21, 14-21.