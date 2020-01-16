More Sports Badminton Badminton P.V. Sindhu crashes out of Indonesia Masters P.V. Sindhu was knocked out of Indonesia Masters after losing to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashia 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 in the quarterfinals. PTI JAKARTA 16 January, 2020 18:13 IST P.V. Sindhu lost 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 in a thrilling quarterfinal match that lasted an hour and six minutes. - AFP PTI JAKARTA 16 January, 2020 18:13 IST World champion P.V. Sindhu suffered defeat at the hands of Japan’s Sayaka Takahashia in a closely-fought quarterfinal to bow out of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday.Sindhu lost 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 in a thrilling match that lasted an hour and six minutes.World number six Sindhu had a 4-2 head to head record against the 14th ranked Japanese before Thursday’s match.On Wednesday, defending champion Saina Nehwal suffered a shock exit after going down to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the opening round, while in the men’s singles, it was curtains for world championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma. In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy went down in straight games to the South Korean combination of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21, 14-21. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.