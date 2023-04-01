Spanish Masters: PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin jostle for spots in final - matches, players, streaming info

P.V. Sindhu is just a step away from playing her first final of the BWF World Tour 2023 as she takes on Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in the semifinals of the Spanish Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Madrid on Saturday.

Sindhu, who made three consecutive first-round exits this season and lost in the second round at the Swiss Open last week, has found her mojo back, and she has not dropped a single game en route to the semifinals.

The Indian shuttler, on Friday, defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the quarterfinals 21-14, 21-17. It was her third straight-game win this week.

The world no. 11 Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, is now expected to continue her fine form against world no 33 Jia Min, who lost all three of her previous meeting with the Indian women’s singles specialist.

Sindhu last won a World Tour title in July 2022 at the Singapore Open.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, former Olympic champion and local favourite, Carolina Marin, the world no. 7, will be facing world no. 12 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.

If both Sindhu and Marin win their respective matches today, there could be a repeat of the 2016 Rio Olympics final, when the Spaniard prevailed over Sindhu.

Matches Yeo Jia Min vs P.V. Sindhu - 5 PM IST Carolina Marin vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung - 6:30 PM IST

The live streaming of the Spanish Masters 2023 is available on Voot Select and BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18.