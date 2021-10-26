Sameer makes winning start at French Open

India's Sameer Verma progressed to the second round of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Lee Dong Keun here on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who had won three titles to qualify for the 2018 World Tour finals, beat the Korean 21-14, 21-12 in 54 minutes in the men's singles opening round here.

This was Sameer's first win over the Korean, having lost to him twice in the past.

Sindhu eyes consistent run, Sameer looks for good outing at French Open

Sameer had stunned world no 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark at the Denmark Open second round last week before retiring in the quarterfinals due to a calf muscle injury. His performance helped him improve to world no 21 in the latest Badminton World Federation ranking chart.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapil and N Sikki Reddy put up a gallant fight before losing 19-21, 19-21 to fifth-seeded Malaysian combination of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in their opening match.

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen are among other Indians in the fray.