Seven players withdraw from India Open after testing positive for COVID-19

Seven Indian players have withdrawn from the India Open after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday.

The seven players are: Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Rahul Thkar, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Aman Singh, and Khushi Gupta.

“The players returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday. Doubles partners deemed close contact of the seven players have also been withdrawn from the tournament,” the world governing body said in a statement.

“The players will not be replaced in the main draw and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round.”

The BWF announced the news in the wee hours on Thursday but didn’t reveal the names of the seven players.

RELATED - Saina, Prannoy, Lakshya into second round of India Open; Jayaram bows out

B. Sai Praneeth, Manu Attri and Dhruv Rawat had tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of their departure for New Delhi and had pulled out before the start of the tournament. The entire England badminton contingent had also withdrawn ahead of the Super 500 event after the country’s doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive.

Organised by the Badminton Association of India, the 2022 edition of India Open is being held behind closed doors at the Indira Gandhi Stadium’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

As per the COVID-19 protocols, all the participating players are being tested everyday at the hotel and outside the stadium.

Among top international stars, world champion Loh Kean Yew, three-time men’s doubles world champion Mohammad Ahsan, and Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan are competing in the tournament, being hosted for the first time in three years.

Delhi reported 27,561 COVID-19 cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the pandemic began, and 40 deaths on Wednesday.