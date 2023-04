India’s P V Sindhu defeated Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in straight games in the semifinals of the Spain Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, in Madrid on Saturday.

Second-seeded Sindhu won 24-22, 22-20 against Yeo Jia Min in 48 minutes to reach her first final this season. Sindhu will face either top seed and home favourite Carolina Marin or Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in Sunday’s summit clash.

