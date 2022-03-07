Spanish Para badminton: Bhagat wins three golds, Kadam claims gold and silver

World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat clinched gold in all the categories he participated in while Sukant Kadam who is World No 4 continued his good run and ended with a Gold and a Silver at the recently concluded Spanish Para badminton International II.



In the singles Pramod defeated Kumar Nitesh 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 in a hard-fought match which lasted for 61 minutes1 hour and 1 minute. A set down, the Paralympic champion found his rhythm and overcame a

resilient opponent in the next two sets.



In the mne’s doubles, World No 1 pair Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar defeated their Indian counterparts Sukant Kadam and Kumar Nitesh 21-19, 11-21, 21-11 in another tight game.



Pramod and Manoj took the first set 21-19 and the duo faced a re-energized Sukant and Kumar who took the second set 11-21 but they lacked the fire power in the third set and Pramod and Manoj closed the

match with the score line of 21-19, 11-21, 21-11.

In the mixed doubles also Pramod and Palak had a difficult outing against the Indian pair of Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi before the former emerged victorious with a score line of 14-21, 21-11, 21-14.



“This is a special victory for me as it is the first victory for me after a gap of 2 tournaments. I have worked really hard and this is the stepping stone. Now my focus is on the Grade 1 tournament which starts in 3 days and I would like to repeat what I achieved today,” Pramod said.

World No. 4 Sukant Kadam had a relatively easy outing defeating his German counterpart Marcel Adam in straight sets. Though the match ended in straight sets it was not an easy game by any feat. The match

lasted 31 minutes and the final score line read 21-13 21-18.



This is Sukant’s third gold medal in as many tournaments.



In the men’s doubles unfortunately he had to settle for silver after being defeated by World No. 1 pair Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar.



“This is my third gold medal in as many tournaments and I am quite excited about the same. This victory will make me push harder and train tougher for the upcoming tournaments. The focus now has shifted

to the Grade 1 tournament which starts in 3 days and my goal will be to repeat my display,” Sukant said later.