More Sports Badminton Badminton Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: Pramod Bhagat wins Special Recognition Award Indian para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat was given the Special Recognition Award at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 19 March, 2022 21:54 IST Pramod Bhagat celebrates winning the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Pralympics, after beating Daniel Bethell of England in the final. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar MUMBAI 19 March, 2022 21:54 IST Indian para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat was awarded Special Recognition at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.A four time winner of the BWF World Para Championships, the Indian para-shuttler, Pramod Bhagat, needs no introduction. Pramod has been one of India's finest para-badminton players and when badminton made its entry into Paralympics in Tokyo, he there to justify why he has been at the top."It feels great to be here with you all in person and receive the award. This one's a very special award for me. I won the Sportstar award last year as well but that happened virtually. To be here in the flesh to receive the award feels special," Pramod said. 'Road to 1000' book released at Sportstar Aces Awards 2022 Mirabai Chanu wins Sportstar of the Year (Female) Award at Sportstar Aces 2022 Pramod competes in SL3, wherein the player could have impairment in one or both legs and poor walking/running balance.At the Tokyo Paralympics, the 33-year-old effortlessly beat England's David Bethell 21-14, 21-7 in the final, earning a Gold Medal for himself as well as the country in what has been India's most successful Paralympic campaign.Pramod has been an inspiration for para-athletes all over the country and will be gearing up for the upcoming Asian Para Games in China later this year.Our Sponsors:Presenting Partner: BYJU’SAssociate Partner: IDFC FIRST BankInsurance Partner: LICSports Destination Partner: ODISHAAssociate Partner: ONGCColour Partner: NIPPON PAINTAssociate Partner: IndianOilBanking Partner: Union Bank of IndiaEnergy Partner: Bharat PetroleumAirline Partner: Air AsiaLifestyle Partner: G-SHOCKBroadcast Partner: WIONOutdoor Partner: LAQSHYAPR Partner: Words Work Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :