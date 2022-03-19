Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: Pramod Bhagat wins Special Recognition Award

Indian para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat was awarded Special Recognition at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.

A four time winner of the BWF World Para Championships, the Indian para-shuttler, Pramod Bhagat, needs no introduction. Pramod has been one of India's finest para-badminton players and when badminton made its entry into Paralympics in Tokyo, he there to justify why he has been at the top.

"It feels great to be here with you all in person and receive the award. This one's a very special award for me. I won the Sportstar award last year as well but that happened virtually. To be here in the flesh to receive the award feels special," Pramod said.

Pramod competes in SL3, wherein the player could have impairment in one or both legs and poor walking/running balance.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, the 33-year-old effortlessly beat England's David Bethell 21-14, 21-7 in the final, earning a Gold Medal for himself as well as the country in what has been India's most successful Paralympic campaign.

Pramod has been an inspiration for para-athletes all over the country and will be gearing up for the upcoming Asian Para Games in China later this year.