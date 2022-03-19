'Road to 1000' book released at Sportstar Aces Awards 2022

Sportstar and The Hindu group released a coffee-table book, ‘Road to 1000’, at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel here on Saturday.



The book is a 520-page, special collection with 1000 pictures to commemorate Indian cricket’s journey. ‘Road to 1000’ was released by former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Syed Kirmani, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Chandrakant Pandit and Nilesh Kulkarni here.



On February 6, India played its 1,000th ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, becoming the first team to record the feat.

Mirabai Chanu wins Sportstar of the Year (Female) Award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Neeraj Chopra wins Sportsman of the Year (Track and Field) award at Sportstar Aces 2022



India's World Cup triumphs in 1983 and 2011, under Kapil Dev and M. S. Dhoni respectively, remain the major highlights in Indian ODI history. “Releasing this book has been an incredible journey. We started work on it four months back. We dug deep into our archives, and our photographers worked day and night to pick the best photos. Our Sportstar reporters and photographers travelled the world to cover the Indian cricket team in the 1980s and 1990s. This is the best tribute to Indian cricket,” Ayon Sengupta, Editor, Sportstar, said.



You can pre-book your copy by visiting publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore/.