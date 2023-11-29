MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Modi International 2023: Srikanth loses; Unnati, Priyanshi, Kiran win

Former world no. 1 Srikanth, a 2021 World championships silver medallist, lost 21-23 8-21 to Korea’s Chia Hao Lee, continuing his dismal run in the international circuit this season.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 17:39 IST , LUCKNOW - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Srikanth Kidambi hits a return to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto during their men’s singles match on day two of the Australia Open badminton tournament.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Srikanth Kidambi hits a return to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto during their men’s singles match on day two of the Australia Open badminton tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Srikanth Kidambi hits a return to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto during their men’s singles match on day two of the Australia Open badminton tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP

 

India’s Kidambi Srikanth bowed out with a straight-game loss in the opening round but young Unnati Hooda shocked compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap to make it to the second round of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Former world no. 1 Srikanth, a 2021 World championships silver medallist, lost 21-23 8-21 to Korea’s Chia Hao Lee, continuing his dismal run in the international circuit this season.

The 16-year-old Unnati, who is touted as one of the finest talents in women’s singles, rallied her way to a stunning 15-21 21-19 21-18 win over Kashyap in a 77-minute Round of 32 clash of the BWF Super 300 tournament.

The young shuttler from Rohtak will next face Japan’s former world champion Nozomi Okuhara, who prevailed 18-21 21-17 21-10 over another Indian Malvika Bansod in another match.

Anupama Upadhyaya, and Ashmita Chaliha also progressed in the women’s singles.

While Anupama defeated Amalie Schulz of Denmark 14-21 21-15 21-9, Ashmita got rid of Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-15 21-15 in another match.

READ MORE: Satwik-Chirag, China Masters Final: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info

In men’s singles, Orleans Masters winner Priyanshu Rajawat, Denmark Masters winner Kiran George and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran entered the second round with fine victories in men’s singles competition.

Priyanshu beat Kazhakistan’s Dmitriy Panarin 21-17 21-19, while Kiran saw off Chirag Sen -- Lakshya Sen’s brother -- 21-16 14-21 21-13 and Sathish got past Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu Kai.

Priyanshu will face Sathish in an all-Indian clash, while Kiran meets Chia.

Sameer Verma, however, went down fighting 9-21 21-17 17-21 to Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei.

In doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto notched up a 21-8 21-9 win over compatriot Samriddhi Singh and Sonali Singh in the first round.

They will face another all-Indian pair -- Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda -- in the round of 16.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kidambi Srikanth /

Unnati Hooda /

Aakarshi Kashyap /

badminton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Modi International 2023: Srikanth loses; Unnati, Priyanshi, Kiran win
    PTI
  2. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Taijul’s four wickets keeps Bangladesh ahead against New Zealand despite Williamson’s century
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 29
    Team Sportstar
  4. Is it me or is it the car: Seven-time world champion Hamilton admits having self-doubt at times
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 4: Karnataka, TN, Mumbai, Saurashtra, Bengal register wins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Syed Modi International 2023: Srikanth loses; Unnati, Priyanshi, Kiran win
    PTI
  2. Syed Modi International 2023: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round of mixed doubles
    PTI
  3. Prannoy, Lakshya withdraw from Syed Modi International 2023
    PTI
  4. Satwik-Chirag duo loses to Liang-Wang in China Masters 2023 final
    PTI
  5. China Masters 2023 final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag duo loses 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 against World No. 1 Liang-Wang
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Modi International 2023: Srikanth loses; Unnati, Priyanshi, Kiran win
    PTI
  2. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Taijul’s four wickets keeps Bangladesh ahead against New Zealand despite Williamson’s century
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 29
    Team Sportstar
  4. Is it me or is it the car: Seven-time world champion Hamilton admits having self-doubt at times
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 4: Karnataka, TN, Mumbai, Saurashtra, Bengal register wins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment