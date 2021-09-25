Warriors' Wiggins denied religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine

Golden States Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins' request for religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine has been denied and he will not be able to play in his team's home games without being vaccinated, the NBA said on Friday.

The 26-year-old Canadian, who averaged 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 71 games with the Warriors last season, was seeking an exemption given the city of San Francisco has a vaccine requirement for large indoor events.

"The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins' request for religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health's order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events," the NBA said in a statement.

"Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city's vaccination requirements."

The Warriors have preseason homes games scheduled for Oct. 6, 8 and 15 and will play their regular-season home opener on Oct. 21.

Wiggins was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft but never played for the team as he was traded two months later to the Minnesota Timberwolves.