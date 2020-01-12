NBA: Davis joins Lakers star LeBron on sidelines

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will miss the showdown with Western Conference rivals the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA franchise announced.

Having already confirmed superstar LeBron James (illness) and Danny Green as absentees prior to tip-off against the Thunder on Saturday, the Lakers added Davis to the list.

Davis – initially listed as questionable for the clash – missed Friday's win over the Dallas Mavericks due to a gluteus maximus contusion suffered against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Flourishing since arriving from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster trade, Davis has been averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Lakers.

The Lakers are riding a seven-game winning streak as they top the Western Conference with a 31-7 record.