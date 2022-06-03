NBA Finals: Boston Celtics scripts comeback win over Warriors in Game 1; Al Horford, Brown shine

Boston Celtics scripted a stunning comeback as it sunk Golden State Warriors 120-108 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in California on Thursday night.

After trailing 92- 80 before the final quarter, Celtics surged ahead in the fourth with Al Horford pushing Boston into the lead with a surge of three-point shooting. He finished with six three-pointers and 26 points as Boston outscored Golden State by 24 points in the final 12 minutes with a 40-16 scoreline.

The Celtics’ comeback was the biggest in the finals after three quarters since Michael Jordan’s Bulls overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Trail Blazers in Game 6 in 1992.

Jaylen Brown joined alongside Horford with 24 points while Jayson Tatum played his playmaker role to perfection with 13 assists and 12 points.

Al Horford (4-4 FGM) leads the @celtics down the stretch with 11 Q4 points! pic.twitter.com/lLpgTFncD3 — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2022

CURRY’S EFFORT GOES IN VAIN

The Celtics' stunning finish meant that it dashed Stephen Curry's incredible run of 34 points for the Warriors in his return to the NBA’s big stage for the first time in three years.

Curry’s six 3s in the opening 12 minutes were the most ever in any quarter of the NBA Finals. In addition, the 21 points were most since Michael Jordan’s 22 in the fourth quarter of Game 4 vs. Phoenix in 1993.

The Celtics and Warriors combined for 20 first-half 3 pointers, an NBA Finals first-half record.

The Celtics win handed Warriors their first home defeat in the playoffs. They will aim to extend the lead with another win best-of-seven series at the Golden State's backyard in game two on Sunday.

Celtics are vying for a record 18th NBA title to move clear Los Angeles Lakers as the sole leader of the championship. This is the first time Boston has qualified for the final since 2010 with its last title coming in the 2008 season.

(With inputs from AP)