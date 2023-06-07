Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nuggets coach Malone hammers home need for discipline

A furious Malone had questioned his players’ effort and discipline after their game-two defeat in Denver, and he said the players were in full agreement.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 08:04 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone looks on during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver on June 4, 2023.
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone looks on during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver on June 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone looks on during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver on June 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Denver coach Michael Malone doubled down on his demand that the Nuggets play with more discipline as they seek to regain the upper hand over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

A furious Malone had questioned his players’ effort and discipline after their game-two defeat in Denver, and he said the players were in full agreement.

ALSO READ
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen surges ahead in F1 standings

“Our players owned it,” Malone said after the team trained in Miami ahead of Wednesday’s game three. “I asked them after the game, Why did we lose tonight. And they told me we didn’t play hard enough. They told me we weren’t disciplined enough.”

Malone had already warned after the Nuggets won game one that a lackluster defensive effort had allowed Miami too many scoring chances that the Heat just didn’t capitalize on.

On Wednesday he noted that Denver had dominated both games through three quarters -- but said the Heat were dominating in the fourth.

“They’re averaging 33 points a game in the fourth quarter, shooting over 60% from the field in the fourth quarter and over 50% (from three-point range),” he said.

“We have to learn from game two to use it to our advantage,” he said. “What I know about our group is for years now we’ve handled adversity very well. I have no doubt that tomorrow night will be a much more disciplined, urgent team for 48 minutes.”

Malone said it would start with better communication.

“A saying I learned a long time ago, communication is concentration,” he said. “For me to communicate, I have to know what the hell to say. If I’m not concentrating and I’m not focusing, I don’t know what to say.

Also Read | NBA Finals 2023: Jokic’s 40-point jinx lives on; Nuggets handed home loss by Heat

“We had way too many examples, for an NBA Finals game, where we had guys not on the same page because of a lack of communication.

“Their ball movement, their body movement, obviously they do a really good job with that,” Malone said of the Heat but added: “Think about this -- going into the fourth quarter they had 75 points, they were shooting 43% from the field and we’re up eight.

“So now it’s just a matter of sustaining it for a lot closer to 48 minutes.”

Related Topics

Denver Nuggets /

Michael Malone /

NBA Finals /

Miami Heat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nuggets coach Malone hammers home need for discipline
    AFP
  2. Brazil still targeting Ancelotti as next coach - CBF president
    Reuters
  3. Karim Benzema becomes the Saudi league’s latest star after signing with Al-Ittihad
    AP
  4. West Indies clinches ODI cricket series in UAE with a game to spare
    AP
  5. Borrowed pole and newly minted friendship: How Sunil won Junior Asian decathlon gold
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Nuggets coach Malone hammers home need for discipline
    AFP
  2. Bucks announce Griffin as head coach
    AP
  3. Kyrie Irving recruiting LeBron to Dallas- reports
    Reuters
  4. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of early candidates after withdrawals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wembanyama could make summer league debut in Sacramento after NBA draft
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nuggets coach Malone hammers home need for discipline
    AFP
  2. Brazil still targeting Ancelotti as next coach - CBF president
    Reuters
  3. Karim Benzema becomes the Saudi league’s latest star after signing with Al-Ittihad
    AP
  4. West Indies clinches ODI cricket series in UAE with a game to spare
    AP
  5. Borrowed pole and newly minted friendship: How Sunil won Junior Asian decathlon gold
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment