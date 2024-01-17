Warriors assistant Dejan Milojevic hospitalised in Salt Lake City after suffering medical emergency

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has been hospitalised in Salt Lake City after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday night, the team said on Wednesday.
The team did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojević was stricken during a private team dinner. Numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojević’s native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter.
The Warriors are scheduled to play the Jazz on Wednesday night.
The 46-year-old Milojević is in his third season with the Warriors and was part of the group that helped Golden State win the 2022 NBA championship. He previously coached in Serbia — where he once worked with a young Nikola Jokic before the now-Denver star and two-time NBA MVP came to the United States — along with Montenegro, and is a past assistant coach for the Serbian national team.
He had prior NBA experience through Summer League stints with Atlanta, San Antonio and Houston. Milojević spent 14 years as a player and was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic League.
