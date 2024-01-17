MagazineBuy Print

Warriors assistant Dejan Milojevic hospitalised in Salt Lake City after suffering medical emergency

The team did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojević was stricken during a private team dinner.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 21:50 IST , Salt Lake City - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic ahead of a game against the Houston Rockets on February 24, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic ahead of a game against the Houston Rockets on February 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: NOAH GRAHAM/Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic ahead of a game against the Houston Rockets on February 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: NOAH GRAHAM/Getty Images via AFP

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has been hospitalised in Salt Lake City after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday night, the team said on Wednesday.

The team did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojević was stricken during a private team dinner. Numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojević’s native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter.

The Warriors are scheduled to play the Jazz on Wednesday night.

READ: NBA roundup: Suns rally late, stun Kings; 76ers bets Nuggets

The 46-year-old Milojević is in his third season with the Warriors and was part of the group that helped Golden State win the 2022 NBA championship. He previously coached in Serbia — where he once worked with a young Nikola Jokic before the now-Denver star and two-time NBA MVP came to the United States — along with Montenegro, and is a past assistant coach for the Serbian national team.

He had prior NBA experience through Summer League stints with Atlanta, San Antonio and Houston. Milojević spent 14 years as a player and was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic League.

