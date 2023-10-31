MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Philadelphia 76ers agree to trade James Harden to Clippers: reports

The disgruntled guard had sat out the 76ers’ first three games of the season amid his feud with Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 17:02 IST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) calls to teammates during the first half of Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series.
FILE PHOTO - Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) calls to teammates during the first half of Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series. | Photo Credit: Charles Krupa/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) calls to teammates during the first half of Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series. | Photo Credit: Charles Krupa/ AP

After months of acrimony, James Harden finally got the move he requested, as the Philadelphia 76ers dealt him to the Los Angeles Clippers, multiple outlets reported late Monday night.

In terms of players involved, Philadelphia receives Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington and Kenyon Martin Jr., per the reports. According to ESPN, Los Angeles gets P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev along with Harden.

ALSO READ: Roundup: Stephen Curry (42) guides Warriors past Pelicans

Additionally, ESPN reported that the 76ers get an unprotected 2028 first-round pick, a pair of second-round picks and a pick swap. The Clippers will also give the 76ers a future first-round pick from a third team.

The 76ers also will waive guard Danny Green to make salary-cap room for the new players coming in, according to ESPN.

The disgruntled guard had sat out the 76ers’ first three games of the season amid his feud with Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey. During the summer, Harden called Morey a liar and stated that their differences could not be resolved. Despite the rhetoric, Harden picked up his $35.6 million option for the current season rather than enter free agency.

The Clippers and 76ers are both off to 2-1 starts.

Harden, 34, led the NBA in assists last season at 10.7 per game while contributing 21 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest for the 76ers. The three-time league scoring champion is a 10-time All-Star, and he was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in the 2017-18 season.

The major hole in his resume is the lack of an NBA championship. Harden also is the subject of lots of criticism for forcing his way out of teams -- three times now, with the 76ers joining a list that already included the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets.

He began his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder after they selected him with the third overall pick in the 2009 draft out of Arizona State.

Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden, third from right, looks on from the bench with his teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, October 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden, third from right, looks on from the bench with his teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, October 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. | Photo Credit: Chris Szagola/ AP
lightbox-info

Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden, third from right, looks on from the bench with his teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, October 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. | Photo Credit: Chris Szagola/ AP

The deal to Los Angeles will represent a homecoming for Harden, who went to Artesia High School in Lakewood, Calif., about 21 miles away from the Clippers’ home venue in Inglewood.

Batum, 34, is averaging 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds this season, down from his norms of 10.7 and 5.0, respectively.

Covington, 32, is putting up 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. His career averages are 11.1 and 5.6, respectively.

Martin, 22, was acquired by the Clippers from the Rockets in July as part of a five-team trade. He managed just 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in two games off the bench for Los Angeles after posting career highs of 12.7 and 5.5, respectively, last season.

Morris, 34, has yet to play for the Clippers this season. His averages 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds for his career.

Tucker, 38, has logged 2.0 points and 4.7 boards through three starts for Philadelphia this season. He has career marks of 6.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. He is also a career 36.6-percent shooter from 3-point range.

Petrusev, 23, is in his first NBA season after the 76ers drafted him in the second round in 2021. He appeared in just one game for Philadelphia, playing three scoreless minutes.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

Philadelphia 76ers /

James Harden /

Los Angeles Clippers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Fitness concerns on Latham’s mind as New Zealand targets South Africa’s red-hot batters
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Philadelphia 76ers agree to trade James Harden to Clippers: reports
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: BAN 183/6 (39); Shakib, Mehidy Hasan eye 270-plus total vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manuel Neuer’s long-awaited return boosts Bayern but ‘Klassiker’ at Dortmund will be the real test
    AP
  5. Man Utd’s Evans blames injury woes for miserable run
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Philadelphia 76ers agree to trade James Harden to Clippers: reports
    Reuters
  2. NBA roundup: Stephen Curry (42) guides Warriors past Pelicans
    AP
  3. Antetokounmpo, Lillard help Bucks build big lead, hold off Heat in playoff rematch
    AP
  4. NBA releases new court designs for in-season tournament games
    AP
  5. NBA 2023-24 roundup: Nikola Jokic scores 28 to lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95; Sacramento Kings, Clippers win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Fitness concerns on Latham’s mind as New Zealand targets South Africa’s red-hot batters
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Philadelphia 76ers agree to trade James Harden to Clippers: reports
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: BAN 183/6 (39); Shakib, Mehidy Hasan eye 270-plus total vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manuel Neuer’s long-awaited return boosts Bayern but ‘Klassiker’ at Dortmund will be the real test
    AP
  5. Man Utd’s Evans blames injury woes for miserable run
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment