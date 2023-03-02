Basketball

NBA: Injured LaMelo Ball out for season, announces Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball sustained the injury during the third quarter of a win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday when he attempted to dribble the ball behind his back and went to the floor without contact from a defender.

Reuters
02 March, 2023 18:24 IST
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is out for the rest of the current NBA season due to ankle injury sustained during the win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is out for the rest of the current NBA season due to ankle injury sustained during the win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

LaMelo Ball sustained the injury during the third quarter of a win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday when he attempted to dribble the ball behind his back and went to the floor without contact from a defender.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play again this season after surgery on Wednesday to repair his fractured right ankle, the team announced.

Ball sustained the injury during the third quarter of a win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday when he attempted to dribble the ball behind his back and went to the floor without contact from a defender.

Ball, 21, had dealt with three sprains to his left ankle which sidelined him for a total of 27 games this season. He has played in 36 games and averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals in more than 35 minutes per game.

The team said in a statement that the surgery was successful and Ball is expected to make a full recovery.

The third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Hornets, Ball was the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year made the All-Star Game last season. In 162 career games, Ball is averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in nearly 32 minutes per game.

The Hornets entered Wednesday with the fourth-worst record in the NBA at 20-43.

