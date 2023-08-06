MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WNBA’s best set to clash as Aces meet Liberty

Las Vegas (24-2) waltzes into New York on an eight-game winning streak amid a campaign that appears primed to rewrite the WNBA record books.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 09:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu drives against Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game on July 15.
New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu drives against Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game on July 15. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/John Locher
infoIcon

New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu drives against Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game on July 15. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/John Locher

The WNBA’s top two teams will become plenty familiar with each other in August, as the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty cross paths four times this month.

Aces coach Becky Hammon knows her squad will be prepared for Round 1 of the quartet, which is set for Sunday afternoon at Brooklyn.

“If you can’t get up to play New York, I think you’ve got to check your pulse in this league,” Hammon said.

Las Vegas (24-2) waltzes into New York on an eight-game winning streak amid a campaign that appears primed to rewrite the WNBA record books.

The Aces already matched the 1998 Houston Comets for the best 26-game start in WNBA history and are on pace to surpass that squad, which finished 27-3 for the league’s best regular-season win percentage.

READ: Cavs and Spain guard Ricky Rubio taking break from basketball citing mental health

The Aces need six victories throughout their final 15 games to set the WNBA record for most regular-season wins, which currently stands at 29, held by the 2014 Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas took the first step toward a second-straight WNBA title by throttling the visiting Atlanta Dream 93-72 on Tuesday, becoming the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot.

New York (21-6) returns home from a 3-0 road trip that featured a pair of wins at Los Angeles on Sunday and Tuesday along with a 76-66 victory at Minnesota on Friday.

The Liberty trailed 42-41 at halftime, then buckled down on defence in the second half, stifling the Lynx to 24 points over the last two quarters.

ALSO READ: Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on a three-year, $186 million extension

“We just started getting stops, and it all comes by five players being on the same page,” New York head coach Sandy Brondello said. “And that’s what we need every single day.”

That continuity will be paramount for Brondello’s team on Sunday against an Aces squad that runs up 94.4 points per game, with the Liberty next at 87.7.

The Liberty gave up the most points they have allowed in a game this season in their 98-81 defeat at Las Vegas on June 29. New York also surrendered 98 in a 10-point home loss to Dallas on July 19.

Every Aces starter scored at least 14 points in the first matchup, including Kelsey Plum’s team-high 18. Breanna Stewart, whose 22.7 scoring average ranks second in the WNBA, put up 16 points for the Liberty in the defeat.

Related stories

Related Topics

WNBA /

Las Vegas Aces /

New York Liberty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WNBA’s best set to clash as Aces meet Liberty
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England midfielder Walsh joins squad for training on eve of Nigeria game
    Reuters
  3. Chile’s Jara leads campaign for prostate testing eight years after “finger of god”
    Reuters
  4. Swimmers complain of suffering sickness and diarrhoea after Sunderland triathlon event
    Reuters
  5. Simone Biles dazzles in her return following a two-year layoff to claim the US Classic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. WNBA’s best set to clash as Aces meet Liberty
    Reuters
  2. Cavs and Spain guard Ricky Rubio taking break from basketball citing mental health
    AP
  3. Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on a three-year, $186 million extension
    AP
  4. Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points
    AP
  5. NBA: Raptors signing veteran Garrett Temple to 1-year deal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WNBA’s best set to clash as Aces meet Liberty
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England midfielder Walsh joins squad for training on eve of Nigeria game
    Reuters
  3. Chile’s Jara leads campaign for prostate testing eight years after “finger of god”
    Reuters
  4. Swimmers complain of suffering sickness and diarrhoea after Sunderland triathlon event
    Reuters
  5. Simone Biles dazzles in her return following a two-year layoff to claim the US Classic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment