LeBron James breaks all-time NBA scoring record, goes past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during Lakers vs Thunder

LeBron James went past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA during Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

James broke the record in the third quarter with a two pointer and has 38390 points in his kitty at the end of the game. Much to his disappointment, Lakers lost to Thunder by three points, with the final score line reading 130-133.

After breaking the record, James was seen in tears. “To be in front of such a legend (Abdul-Jabbar) is humbling. Please give a standing ovation to the captain,” said the Lakers’ record holder. He thanked his family, friends and the NBA fraternity for their constant support.

“Everybody that’s ever been part of this run with me these last 20 years, I just want to say I thank you so much because I wouldn’t be me without all your help, all your passion and all your sacrifices to help me get to this point.”

Before Wednesday’s game, and after 20 seasons and 38,352 career points, James was just 36 points shy of breaking the career record set by Abdul-Jabbar during his own 20-season career.

Abdul-Jabbar had held the scoring crown for nearly 39 years following his record-breaking skyhook during a game against the Utah Jazz on April 5, 1984.