Lakers vs Nuggets LIVE Streaming Info, NBA Playoffs: When and where to watch the Western Conference Finals?

Los Angeles Lakers will take on Denver Nuggets for the Western Conference crown beginning Tuesday, May 16.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ side got to the final hurdle in the conference after it ousted defending champion Golden State Warriors in the semifinals.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was the star for the Nuggets as they eliminated a revamped Phoenix Suns which was powered by the prolific duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The winner of this series will make a place in the NBA Finals starting June 1, and will face either Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS vs DENVER NUGGETS NBA PLAYOFFS SERIES SCHEDULE

⦿ Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - May 16 - 8:30 PM ET - Ball Arena

⦿ Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - May 18 - 8:30 PM ET - Ball Arena

⦿ Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - May 20 - 8:30PM ET - Crypto.com Centre

⦿ Game 4: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - May 22 - 8:30 PM ET - Crypto.com Centre

⦿ Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - May 24 - 8:30 PM ET - Ball Arena

⦿ Game 6: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - May 26 - 8:30 PM ET - Crypto.com Centre

⦿ Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - May 28 - 8:30 PM ET - Ball Arena

NOTE: Indian Standard Time or IST = ET (Eastern Time)+9:30

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.

Game 1 will be telecast on Wednesday, May 17, starting 06:00 AM.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoff games?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on ESPN in the United States.

Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.