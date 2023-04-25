Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Playoffs game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.
The scores will read Grizzlies-Lakers.
Brooks misses a three and LeBron and then moves to the other end. Reaves finds the net with a jumper. Timeout called!
Vanderbilt with his seventh point. A corner three from an assist by LeBron.
Vanderbilt! He first blocks a shot and then gets to the front court to finish the play with another two points.
Brooks is fouled on the shot and he goes to the line. Fires both his shots.
Vanderbilt after a missed shot from Russell tips the ball into the net for the firrt points for Lakers.
Vanderbilt with an offensive board to keep the ball for Lakers. AD misses the shot.
Another layup by Brooks to find the net.
Tillman lays it in to make it four for Memphis.
Reaves fires a blank from downtown. Vanderbilt then blocks a Memphis shot.
Broooks to Jackson and the DPOY tips it in.
Off we go! The jump ball is won by Memphis.
The star spangled banner at the Crypto.com Arena before the start of the fourth game.
AD managed a total of 31 points and 17 rebounds for Lakers in Game 3. In contrast, he had only 13 in the second game. Apart from his usual brilliance at boards, the Lakers need AD’s scoring to win and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.
Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game 3 for a flagrant foul 2. The Grizzlies forward did not receive a suspension for that foul and will return for today’s game.
He’s had spicy exchanges with the Lakers star. Will the duo offer more tonight?
Lakers 128-112 Grizzlies
Lakers 93-103 Grizzlies
Lakers 111-101 Grizzlies
Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 4 be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 4 will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.
Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 4 be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 4 will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The game can also be live streamed on TNT app.
When will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 4 start?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 4 will start at 7:30 AM IST on April 25 or 10:00 PM ET on April 24.
Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 4 be telecast on TV in India?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 4 will be telecast on Sports18 in India.
Where to live stream the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 4?
The live stream of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 4 will be available on JioCinema app.
The game can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Los Angeles Lakers has shown that it can rise to the occasion on select nights, with the overall issue being an inability to stay healthy enough to sustain their top form.
The Lakers have a chance to push through their inconsistencies on Monday when they play host to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.
