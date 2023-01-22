Basketball

NBA: Depleted Boston Celtics edge Toronto Raptors for ninth straight win

Reserves Grant Williams added 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Reuters
22 January, 2023 08:32 IST
22 January, 2023 08:32 IST
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics goes to the net against Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of the NBA game at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, on January 21, 2023. 

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics goes to the net against Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of the NBA game at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, on January 21, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Reserves Grant Williams added 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games, matching their longest of the season.

Reserves Grant Williams added 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Also Read
Streaking Kings set for tough test from 76ers

The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum (wrist), and the Raptors did not have Fred VanVleet (rib).

Boston lost two players during the game. Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) was helped off the court with 9.7 seconds left in the first half and did not return; Robert Williams III (knee) did not return for the second half. Each had two points.

Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby (ankle) left the game during the third quarter and did not return. He scored 12 points.

Pascal Siakam had 29 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have lost three straight. Gary Trent Jr. added 22 points, Precious Achiuwa had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Scottie Barnes scored 10 points.

Toronto took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter, when Boston opened the quarter with a 9-0 run for a 90-85 advantage.

Pritchard’s 3-pointer gave Boston a 101-93 lead with 5:53 to play in the fourth. Trent had a steal and a 3-pointer to trim the margin to three with 3:50 to play. Trent tied the game at 103 on a 3-pointer with 2:23 left. Pritchard hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:30 to play.

Toronto led 27-26 after one quarter after being ahead by as many as 11 points.

Also Read
NBA: Spurs set attendance record with 65,00-plus against Warriors

The Celtics opened the second quarter with a 7-2 surge. Achiuwa’s layup gave Toronto a two-point lead with 4:01 left in the quarter. The lead reached eight on Siakam’s dunk after Trent’s steal with nine seconds to play. Toronto led 57-50 at halftime.

Brogdon made four straight points to cut the lead to three with 6:50 to play in the third quarter. Siakam’s 7-footer after Achiuwa’s block gave Toronto a seven-point lead with 4:11 remaining in the third. Brogdon’s 3-pointer reduced the margin to one with 1:57 left. Toronto responded with a 4-0 spurt. Toronto led 85-81 after three quarters.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us