From Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record to Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant being suspended for eight games after live-streaming holding a gun, here are some of the top moments from the 2022-23 NBA regular season-

Nov. 4: Nike suspends its relationship with Kyrie Irving and cancelled plans to release his next signature shoe, part of the massive fallout caused by the Brooklyn Nets’ guard tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. Nike and Irving eventually part ways; Irving eventually apologizes and returns to the Nets.

Nov. 13: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scores a career-best 59 points in a win over Utah. He adds 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots.

Dec. 20: Mortgage billionaire Mat Ishbia strikes a deal to purchase embattled Robert Sarver’s share of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury in a deal that values the franchise at $4 billion.

Dec. 27: Dallas’ Luka Doncic has a 60-point triple-double in the Mavericks’ 126-121 win over New York. He added 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history.

Jan. 2: Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points in the Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over Chicago. Mitchell was 22 of 34 from the field, 7 of 15 on 3-pointers and 20 for 25 from the foul line. He also had 11 assists, marking the first time anyone had more than 70 points and 10 assists in an NBA game.

Feb. 6: Brooklyn trades Kyrie Irving to Dallas, ending his up-and-down stint with the Nets that was more memorable for off-the-court challenges than actual play.

Feb. 7: LeBron James makes a 14-foot jumper late in the third quarter to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career NBA scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar held the mark since 1984 and was in Los Angeles to watch James’ record-breaker.

Feb. 9: Brooklyn trades Kevin Durant to Phoenix, a blockbuster on NBA trade-deadline day.

Feb. 19: Boston’s Jayson Tatum scores a record 55 points and Team Giannis tops Team LeBron 184-175 to win the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Feb. 24: Sacramento defeats the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175. The 351 combined points are the second-most in NBA history, behind only Detroit’s 186-184 win over Denver on Dec. 13, 1983.

Feb. 26: Portland’s Damian Lillard scores 71 points in the Trail Blazers’ 131-114 win over Houston. Lillard made 22 of 38 shots from the field, 13 of 22 from 3-point range and all 14 of his free throws. He also led Portland in assists, with six.

March 4: Memphis guard Ja Morant live-streams himself holding a gun while inside a Denver-area strip club. He quickly announces he was taking “some time away to get help” and ultimately was suspended for eight games by the NBA for his personal conduct.

April 1: In the early morning hours, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association strike a handshake deal on what, if approved by owners and players, will be a seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement that will take effect in July and ensure labor peace in the league until at least 2029.

April 9: Udonis Haslem scores 24 points in his final regular season game, as his 20-year career with the Miami Heat draws to an end. At 42, he’s nearly two years older than anyone else to have scored at least 24 points in an NBA game.