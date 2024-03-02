NBA roundup: Celtics routs Mavs in 10th straight win

Jayson Tatum overcame a slow start to score a team-high 32 points as the Boston Celtics extended its winning streak to 10 games by beating the visiting Dallas Mavericks 138-110 Friday night.

Tatum had two points after 17 minutes but finished 10-for-19 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis tossed in 24.

Boston was 21 of 43 (48.8 percent) from beyond the 3-point line. Tatum connected on 5-of-9 3-point attempts. Porzingis made four 3-pointers, while Jrue Holiday and Derrick White each finished with three.

Luka Doncic had 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Mavericks. It was his 12th triple-double of the season and the 10th straight game he has scored at least 25 points.

Kings 124, Timberwolves 120 (OT)

Malik Monk scored a season-high 39 points on 16-for-29 shooting as Sacramento outlasted Minnesota for an overtime win in Minneapolis.

Domantas Sabonis added 21 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Kings. Keegan Murray finished with 17 points, and Davion Mitchell scored 16 on 7-for-8 shooting.

Jaden McDaniels scored 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting to lead the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 19 points, and Rudy Gobert posted 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Clippers 140, Wizards 115

James Harden scored 21 of his 28 points in the second quarter as Los Angeles routed visiting Washington.

The victory came at a cost to the Clippers, who lost Russell Westbrook to a fractured left hand in the second quarter. Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and Paul George had 22 as the Clippers ended their first two-game skid since just before Christmas.

Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points, Deni Avdija added 14 and Marvin Bagley III had 10 points with 10 rebounds as the Wizards lost their 14th straight game.

Warriors 120, Raptors 105

Stephen Curry scored 25 points and Golden State defeated Toronto for its eighth consecutive road victory.

Jonathan Kuminga added 24 points for the Warriors, who have won six of their past seven games overall. Moses Moody had 17 points, Klay Thompson scored 14, Chris Paul contributed 13, and Draymond Green had six points and 13 rebounds.

RJ Barrett scored 23 points for the Raptors, who have dropped two straight and lost All-Star Scottie Barnes to a broken hand. Kelly Olynyk had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jakob Poeltl had 10 points and 14 boards.

Cavaliers 110, Pistons 100

Darius Garland scored 29 points, including eight 3-pointers, and visiting Cleveland downed Detroit.

The Cavs have won nine straight against the Pistons and completed a four-game season series sweep. Evan Mobley had 22 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Max Strus had 14 points, while Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro added 12 apiece. Cleveland’s top scorer, Donovan Mitchell, did not play due to a knee injury.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 21 points and 10 assists. Jaden Ivey had 18 points and Isaiah Stewart supplied 16 with nine rebounds. Ausar Thompson had 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Jalen Duren added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

76ers 121, Hornets 114

Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, Tobias Harris had 31 points and 12 rebounds and host Philadelphia held off Charlotte.

Kyle Lowry added 15 points and 10 assists and hit two free throws with 30.8 seconds remaining for a 119-114 lead. Buddy Hield contributed 13 points and Paul Reed had 11 for the Sixers.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 27 points and 11 rebounds, Nick Richards added 19 points and Davis Bertans had 14. Grant Williams and Vasilije Micic had 13 each and Cody Martin finished with 12.

Bucks 113, Bulls 97

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 46 points, 16 rebounds and six assists to lead Milwaukee to a victory over host Chicago.

Antetokounmpo shot 16-for-22 while reaching the 40-point mark for the eighth time this season. Patrick Beverley scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter and fueled his team’s decisive spurt as the Bucks won their fifth consecutive game. Damian Lillard added 16 points and seven assists but was just 4 of 18 from the field for Milwaukee, which never trailed.

Coby White paced Chicago with 22 points. Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls before receiving a flagrant foul 2 and an ejection with 9:27 left in the game. Ayo Dosunmu added 15 points, DeMar DeRozan had 12 points and nine assists and Alex Caruso scored 11 points for Chicago, which made 41.9 percent of its field-goal attempts and was 11 of 27 (40.7 percent) from behind the arc.

Trail Blazers 122, Grizzlies 92

Dalano Banton and Jabari Walker scored 19 points apiece and Duop Reath added 18 as visiting Portland snapped its nine-game losing streak, beating Memphis.

Kris Murray scored 14 points for Portland, which led by as many as 33 late in the game. Matisse Thybulle had 13 points and Jerami Grant 10. The Trail Blazers had not won since Jan. 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jake LaRavia led Memphis with a career-high 21 points, while Lamar Stevens scored 19, GG Jackson added 11 and Jordan Goodwin chipped in 10. The Grizzlies have lost four straight and 13 of their last 15.

Pelicans 129, Pacers 102

Brandon Ingram scored 34 points, Trey Murphy III matched his season high with 28 and host New Orleans dominated Indiana.

New Orleans tied the franchise record for points in a quarter as it raced to a 48-26 lead at the end of the first.

Isaiah Jackson had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Bennedict Mathurin scored 13 points, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner had 12 each and Andrew Nembhard added 10 to lead the Pacers.