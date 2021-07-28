NBA board approves play-in tourney for 2021-22

The NBA Board of Governors on Tuesday gave its consent for the play-in tournament for the 2021-22 season to continue.

The 2021-22 season tips off on October 19.

The tournament will maintain the same format as this year; teams that finish the regular season with the seventh-highest through the 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference will compete to fill the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference.

ALSO READ - Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner

Next year's edition will take place on April 12-15, 2022, between the last day of the regular season on April 10 and the start of the playoffs on April 16.

The board also approved changes to roster-related rules regarding the use of two-way players during the regular season and the maximum number of players that a team may carry on its active list for a game.

Training camp will begin September 28 as the league returns to its traditional schedule for the first time since the beginning of the 2019-20 season.