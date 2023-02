The Los Angeles Lakers is reportedly trading Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks.

The news, first reported by ESPN, said that Lakers will get Denver’s seconds in 2025, 2026 and 2029. Moving Bryant opens up minutes for Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel in rotation.

Bryant averages 12 points and 6.8 rebounds in 21 minutes this season and is expected to be a valuable addition to Nuggets.

More to follow.