NBA Draft: Top players to be picked in the second round

The NBA Draft 2023 will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Centre in New York.

All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama who is touted to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. San Antonio Spurs, which has the pick, will be his probable destination.

While Wembanyama has been the centre of attention, there have been players over the years who have slipped under the radar.

They’ve been picked deep into the second round of the draft and have turned out to be extremly valuable picks.

NIKOLA JOKIC - DENVER NUGGETS

Leading this list is Nikola Jokic who was drafted 41st by Denver Nuggets in 2014.

Such was his lack of spotlight on Jokic that the official broadcaster played a commercial when Jokic was being drafted.

When he joined the league a year later, he quickly established himself as a unique centre who had the uncanny ability to score points as well.

The Nuggets made him the centre piece of their title charge which was completed in 2023 with Denver getting its first Larry O’Brien trophy.

Even before the title, Jokic won two regular-season Most Valuable Player awards and made it to the All-Star and All-NBA teams.

DRAYMOND GREEN - GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Green was picked at No. 35 in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. His performance in the rookie season justified that call as well.

However, Green stepped up and elevated his game to a level which saw him not only stay in the team, but become a mainstay.

The centre has won four NBA titles with the franchise along with winning a Defensive Player of the Year award.

MARC GASOL - LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Marc Gasol was brought to the NBA by Los Angeles Lakers who picked him 48th in 2007.

The very next year, Marc was traded to the Vancouver Grizzlies in massive trade which sent his brother, Pau, to the Lakers.

Marc went on to better the scoring and defending records that were set by his brother. To date, Marc stats at the franchise have not been bettered.

In 2012-13, Marc won the Defensive Player of the Year award. He also made three All-Star appearances. In 2018-19, Marc was traded to Toronto Raptors where he ended up winning the title.

MANU GINOBILI - SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Drafted 57th in 1999, Ginobili came to the NBA in 2002 with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Argentine proved to be an instant success as he played a pivotal role off the bench in Spurs’ title charge. He would go onto win three more titles with the team.

Ginobili also made two All-Star and All-NBA team appearances. In the 2007-08 season, Ginobili was the Sixth Man of the Year.