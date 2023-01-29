Basketball

NBA crew chief admits foul on LeBron James in Lakers-Celtics game

LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum with the scores tied at 105-105 but the referees did not call the play.

Reuters
29 January, 2023 23:31 IST
Jayson Tatum fouls LeBron James on the arm during the Lakers and Celtics game on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum fouls LeBron James on the arm during the Lakers and Celtics game on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The head referee in the Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss to Boston Celtics on Saturday admitted that Los Angeles star LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum in the final seconds of regulation.

’We got cheated’: Lakers fume over referee decision in overtime loss to Boston Celtics

With the game tied at 105-105, James drove to the basket and appeared to get smacked on the arm by Tatum as he attempted a left-handed layup. A foul was not called, however.

“There was contact,” crew chief Eric Lewis said to a pool reporter after the game. “At the time, during the game, we did not see a foul. The crew missed the play.”

Lakers star Anthony Davis did not mince words when discussing his displeasure with the non-call after the game.

“(Tatum) fouled him. He fouled him. Clearly. Clearly,” Davis said. “It’s unacceptable. And I guarantee nothing is going to happen to the refs. We got cheated tonight, honestly. It’s a blatant foul. The refs were bad. They were bad tonight.”

The Celtics attempted nearly twice as many free throws (39) as the Lakers (20) in the game.

James had 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers, who received 16 points and 10 rebounds from Davis. Patrick Beverley added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists as Los Angeles lost for the second time in three games.

