NBA Wrap: Zion Williamson wows on debut, Rockets beat Nuggets

Zion Williamson announced himself to the NBA with a thrilling taste of his talent on Wednesday, while James Harden and Russell Westbrook fuelled the Houston Rockets.

Huge expectations surrounded Williamson's long-awaited debut and the number one draft pick did not disappoint.

The 19-year-old, having overcome knee surgery, erupted for 17 straight points in the fourth quarter to finish with a joint team-high 22, plus seven rebounds, through 18 minutes in the New Orleans Pelicans' 121-117 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 32 points and 14 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan added 20 points.

#1 overall draft pick @Zionwilliamson (22 PTS, 4-4 3PM) buries one of his four triples in his NBA debut! #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/s86c8hWlPk — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2020

Harden and Westbrook put on their own show in Houston, combining for 55 points as the Rockets topped the Denver Nuggets 121-105.

Fred VanVleet made six of his seven three-point attempts to help the Toronto Raptors prevail 107-95 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron, Davis drive Lakers

@AntDavis23 (28 PTS) & @KingJames (21 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST) power the @Lakers win at MSG! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/A0E3ZRrxJX — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2020

LeBron James dropped 21 points and Anthony Davis had 28 as the Los Angeles Lakers downed the New York Knicks 100-92 at Madison Square Garden.

The win ensured the Lakers bounced back from its heavy loss to the Boston Celtics, which made it two wins on the trot with a 119-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

There was an overtime thriller in Miami, where Jimmy Butler recorded 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to take the Heat to a 134-129 defeat of the Washington Wizards.

The Los Angeles Clippers' four-game winning streak came to a surprise end against the struggling Atlanta Hawks, which had John Collins to thank for 33 points and 16 rebounds in a 102-95 triumph.

Difficulty for Draymond

Draymond Green struggled on his return from illness as the Golden State Warriors slumped to 129-96 home loss to the Utah Jazz.

The three-time NBA champion played 25 minutes for five points, four rebounds and two assists in the rout.

Zion sends New Orleans into frenzy

Williamson lit up Smoothie King Center, proving a danger from beyond the arc as he went four from four from three-point range.

Wednesday's results

Utah Jazz 129-96 Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors 107-95 Philadelphia 76ers

Detroit Pistons 127-106 Sacramento Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder 120-114 Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Lakers 100-92 New York Knicks

Boston Celtics 119-95 Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat 134-129 Washington Wizards (OT)

Atlanta Hawks 102-95 Los Angeles Clippers

Chicago Bulls 117-110 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston Rockets 121-105 Denver Nuggets

Indiana Pacers 112-87 Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs 121-117 New Orleans Pelicans

Lakers at Nets

Kyrie Irving is expected to return from a hamstring problem when the Brooklyn Nets (18-24) host the Lakers (35-9) on Thursday.