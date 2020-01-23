Zion Williamson lights up fourth quarter on NBA debut for Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans sensation Zion Williamson finally made his NBA debut on Wednesday and it was worth the wait as he exploded against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson's long-awaited bow yielded a joint team-high 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists through just 18 minutes in a 121-117 loss to the Spurs.

The much-hyped number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was forced to wait for his debut, having undergone surgery on his knee the day before the Pelicans' campaign started in October.

Tipped to be the next league superstar, Williamson - likened to LeBron James and the face of the Pelicans after All-Star Anthony Davis moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason - finally returned to the court at home to the Spurs in New Orleans midweek.

#1 overall draft pick @Zionwilliamson (22 PTS, 4-4 3PM) buries one of his four triples in his NBA debut! #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/s86c8hWlPk — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2020

It was a quiet opening for Williamson, who only managed five points through three quarters at Smoothie King Center.

However, the 19-year-old lit up the fourth quarter with 17 straight points in a stunning three-minute period - going four from four from three-point range.