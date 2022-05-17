Basketball Basketball NBA Conference Finals: Schedule, where to watch, timings in IST Here are the details regarding schedule, where to watch and timings (in IST) for the conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Team Sportstar 17 May, 2022 20:20 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Conference semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs begin from May 1 - REUTERS Team Sportstar 17 May, 2022 20:20 IST Here are the details regarding schedule, where to watch and timings (in IST) for the conference finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.EASTERN CONFERENCEMIAMI HEAT VS BOSTON CELTICSSchedule (Home team's name first)Game 1: Boston vs Miami - Wednesday, May 18, 6 AMGame 2: Boston vs Miami - Friday, May 20, 6 AMGame 3: Miami vs Boston - Sunday, May 22, 6 AMGame 4: Miami vs Boston - Tuesday, May 24, 6 AMGame 5*: Boston vs Miami - Thursday, May 26, 6 AMGame 6*: Miami vs Boston - Saturday, May 28, 6 AMGame 7*: Boston vs Miami - Monday, May 30, 6 AM* = if necessary WESTERN CONFERENCEGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS DALLAS MAVERICKSSchedule (Home team's name first)Game 1: Dallas vs Golden State - Thursday, 19 May, 6:30 AMGame 2: Dallas vs Golden State - Saturday, 21 May, 6:30 AMGame 3: Golden State vs Dallas - Monday, 23 May, 6:30 AMGame 4: Golden State vs Dallas - Wednesday, 25 May, 6:30 AMGame 5*: Dallas vs Golden State - Friday, 27 May, 6:30 AMGame 6*: Golden State vs Dallas - Sunday, 29 May, 6:30 AMGame 7*: Dallas vs Golden State - Tuesday, 31 May, 5:30 AM* = if necessary Where to watch?In India, the NBA Playoffs will be telecast live on VH1 and MTV and live streamed on Voot and JioTV. Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :