More Sports Basketball Basketball Bucks, Kings close practice facilities after positive COVID-19 tests The Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets also closed their practice centers after players tested positive last month. Reuters 07 July, 2020 11:34 IST The NBA season is scheduled to resume in the Orlando area on July 30. - REUTERS Reuters 07 July, 2020 11:34 IST The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association closed their practice facilities due to positive COVID-19 tests, the teams said on Monday, as the league prepared to resume its season.Teams across the league are expected to travel to Orlando, Florida, this week to restart the season, which was abruptly suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with players living and playing at Walt Disney World.A spokesman for the Bucks confirmed the team had closed its practice facility after receiving test results from Friday but declined to comment further. The team's first scrimmage in Florida is scheduled for July 23 against the San Antonio Spurs.READ: Seven WNBA players test positive for COVID-19 A member of the Kings' traveling party to Orlando also tested positive, prompting the closure of the team's practice center. A spokesman said the team still plans to travel to Orlando this week. Its first scrimmage is July 22.The Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets also closed their practice centers after players tested positive last month.The Orlando restart officially begins on July 30.The NBA said last week a total of 25 players and 10 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 since June 23, when testing began. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos