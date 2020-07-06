More Sports Basketball Basketball Seven WNBA players test positive for COVID-19 Seven WNBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus, mere weeks before the league's proposed start in late July. Reuters 06 July, 2020 22:30 IST The announcement by the WNBA came on the same day 11 of the league's 12 teams were due to arrive at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which will serve as a single site for a training camp, games and housing. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 06 July, 2020 22:30 IST The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), which plans to begin its 2020 season in late July amid the coronavirus outbreak, said on Monday seven of 137 players tested positive for the virus over the last week.The announcement by the WNBA came on the same day 11 of the league's 12 teams were due to arrive at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which will serve as a single site for a training camp, games and housing.RELATED| New York Liberty selects triple-double star Ionescu with top pick in WNBA Draft “Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until she satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician,” the WNBA said in a statement. The tests were conducted from June 28-July 5. The following was released by the WNBA: pic.twitter.com/tWHWQh8Xjo— WNBA (@WNBA) July 6, 2020 The WNBA added that the Indiana Fever will delay its travel by at least five days out of caution due to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's close contact self-quarantine requirements. Media reports said two members of the Fever had tested positive.RELATED| Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery to skip WNBA 2020 season In April the WNBA postponed the start of its 2020 regular season, which was supposed to run from May 15-Sept. 20, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Teams will now play a 22-game regular season instead of the originally-scheduled 36 games, followed by a traditional playoff format of single-elimination games for the first two rounds and best-of-five series for the semis and finals. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos